Nov. 24: Nebraska reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations decrease

(KTIV) - Nebraska health experts reported 1,761 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases for the state to 117,682.

Health officials also reported 16 more virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 950.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 936 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, down from 971 reported yesterday. A total of 4,126 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 58,686 to 59,002 on Tuesday.

So far, 717,119 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and health experts say 599,086 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases in Cedar County, bringing its total to 447. Of those cases, 199 have recovered.

Since the pandemic began, Cedar County has had two virus-related deaths.

Dakota County

Local health experts have reported nine more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total to 3,118 positive cases.

There have been 49 virus-related deaths in Dakota County.

Dixon County

In Dixon County, NNPHD reported seven more positive cases, bringing its total to 394. Of those cases, 198 have recovered.

Dixon County has had four virus-related deaths so far.

Thurston County

The NNPHD says Thurston County has had four more positive cases, bringing its total to 667. Of those cases, 375 have recovered.

Thurston County has had four virus-related deaths so far.

Wayne County

The NNPHD Wayne County has had 10 more positive cases, bringing its total to 749. Of those cases, 353 have recovered.

Wayne County has had five virus-related deaths so far.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department did not release updated COVID-19 numbers for Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties.