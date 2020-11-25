Nov. 25: Iowa reports 47 virus-related deaths, Woodbury County surpasses 10,000 positive cases

(KTIV) - There were 3,365 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, this according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, health officials reported 215,582 total positive cases across the state. That number rose to 218,947 by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The state's website says out of those who tested positive, 122,047 have recovered, an increase of 2,362 since Tuesday.

According to the state's latest report, there are 1,305 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 1,351. Out of the hospitalizations, 269 are in the ICU with 150 on ventilators

The state has reported a total of 2,271 deaths since the pandemic began, an increase of 47 in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day report of virus-related deaths Iowa has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Iowa, 98,559 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,185,861 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 49 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county total to 10,002.

To date, 7,423 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping Woodbury County's death toll to 116.

A total of 96 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 52 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 41 new cases were reported for a total of 2,958 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,285 have recovered.

The county has reported 14 total virus-related deaths so far.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,077 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 20 since yesterday. Of those cases, 556 have recovered.

Clay County has reported four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County five new cases were reported bringing the total to 1,285. Of those cases, 785 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported 10 total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth

Plymouth County reported 2,611 cases on Tuesday, and that number rose to 2,719 by Wednesday morning. Of those cases, 1,719 have recovered

The county has reported one new virus-related death, bringing its total to 38.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 24 additional cases bringing its total to 3,568. Of those cases, 2,527 have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 25.