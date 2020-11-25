Nov. 25: South Dakota reports 28 more COVID-19 deaths, including 1 in Yankton County

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting 1,283 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 76,142.

According to the state's health department, 992 of the new cases are confirmed and 291 are probable.

State health officials say there are 15,312 active cases in the state, a decrease of 1,345 since Tuesday.

The state's health department has reported 28 new virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to 849.

Officials reported 2,600 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 59,981.

Currently, 570 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, a decrease of four since yesterday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,243 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 12 new cases, bringing its total to 1,335. Of those cases, 1,188 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the death toll to 14.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 26 new cases, bringing its total to 1,296. State health officials say 1,043 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional deaths, keeping its total to nine.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 5,099 to 5,182. Officials say 4,121 of those cases have recovered.

Lincoln County reported one additional virus-related death, bringing its total to 47.

Union County

Officials say Union County has seen 11 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,194. So far, 954 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County reported no additional deaths, keeping the county's total to 23.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 49 new cases, bringing the total to 1,615. Officials say 1,208 of those cases have recovered.

One new virus-related death was reported in Yankton County. To date, Yankton County has had nine virus-related deaths.