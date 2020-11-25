Pender Community Hospital Expands COVID-19 Capacity

PENDER, Neb. (KTIV) - Hospitals have been hit hard during the pandemic. Big, or small, some hospitals are being overwhelmed.

Pender Community Hospital, in Pender, Nebraska, started off with just two negative airflow rooms or negative pressure rooms to treat COVID-19 patients. These are the rooms that try and stop virus particles from leaving the facility.

Now, Pender Hospital has just completed an expansion to create more of these negative pressure rooms to handle the high volume of COVID-19 patients.

"Back in 2012 we had two negative airflow rooms or negative pressure rooms and in March we were able to expand that to four and then just within the last couple weeks, we were able to expand our negative pressure rooms to a total of seven, now" said Dr. Cole Reha, the Chief Medical Officer at the hospital.

Dr. Reha said the hospital has been able to handle the increasing hospitalizations thus far. But he said there have been days where the hospital's COVID-19 unit has just one more bed available.

He said, for the most part, they have been able to keep enough rooms.