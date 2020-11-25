Police: Brazil man admits raping Japanese woman before death

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Brazilian man who confessed to killing Hitomi Akamatsu in Brazil’s Goiás state has admitted that he also raped her. The Japanese woman’s body was found in a ditch next to a waterfall last week. Police identified the 18-year-old killer as Rafael Lima da Costa, who claimed during his first interrogation that he had used Akamatsu’s blouse to strangle her, and hadn’t said that he raped her. Following the discovery of the woman’s underwear in the forest, police interrogated da Costa again on Wednesday. He confessed to the rape, and police have indicted him for that as well as homicide resulting from a robbery and for hiding a cadaver.