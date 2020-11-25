Police: Suspect in church stabbings has criminal history

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials say a man suspected in the fatal stabbings of two people and the wounding of three others at a San Francisco Bay Area homeless shelter has a history of domestic violence and had been deported at least three times. San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia said 32-year-old Fernando Jesus Lopez was on probation in San Joaquin County for felony domestic violence and was wanted in Santa Clara County on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge when he allegedly stabbed five people at San Jose’s Grace Baptist Church. Garcia said one victim was a volunteer and the others were homeless people.