Precautions help Aspen remain a destination during pandemic

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — The mountain town of Aspen, Colorado, began thriving after some restrictions early in the coronavirus pandemic were lifted. Aspen banks on tourist dollars and stayed busy during the late summer. It’s expecting a solid ski season. The small town is geared toward outdoor activities and that appeals to people looking to escape the doldrums of lockdowns. Aspen instituted a series of precautions to keep locals and tourists safe. Those include a mask mandate in downtown. Hikers pull up their masks when crossing paths on the trails. Restaurants turned to outdoor dining. And hotels revamped the way they sanitize rooms and institute social distancing.