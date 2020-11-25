Rationales shift as Nevada considers future of vote by-mail

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s decision to send all active voters mail-in ballots ahead of the November election put the swing state at the center of the nationwide debate over voting procedures. Though the decision has been a flashpoint in 2020, its effects ended up being different from the expectations of proponents and detractors when the policy was under consideration in late July and early August. Both parties say they’re prepared to address election procedures when the Legislature reconvenes in 2021, with Democrats pushing to make the policy permanent and Republicans arguing it undermined faith in the election process.