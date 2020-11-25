Rejoice Community Church prepares to serve 600 to 700 Thanksgiving meals curb-side

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -- It takes a lot of extra planning and many helping hands to serve a community a Thanksgiving meal during the COVID-19 pandemic. But volunteers with Rejoice Community Church are determined to keep their tradition alive.

Preparation has been going on all week as volunteers expect to serve 600 to 700 meals.

While volunteers expect the same high number of people to come through, serving those community members looks different.

"People can just drive by the curb and we will be bringing meals out to the curb as well as delivering them to homes," said Coordinator Adri Ruisch.

Because of the added effort to pack meals ahead of time, Rejoice Community Church had to almost double their amount of volunteers to make this happen.

"Ordinarily if you have a serving line, they can just go through the serving line. Now we're packing it all so that it's to-go and that just creates a lot of different type of work," said Ruisch.

Even so, volunteers say they are more than happy to offer an extra helping hand.

"I wanted to do my part today, show my utmost regards and respect, and give back what the community has given to me," said Volunteer Todd Coulander.

"It' s made up of a lot of good teams here that pull this off and we will miss the fellowship of the people that come in," said Ruisch.

Volunteers will be serving meals curb side from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26. They will be taking phone calls and answering any questions people may have starting at 8 a.m.