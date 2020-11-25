Sanford settles with state over improper Medicaid billing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota attorney general’s office says Sanford Health must pay more than $329,000 to settle allegations of improper billing to the South Dakota Medicaid plan. The Argus Leader reports the penalty resulted from billing that was done on behalf of former Sanford neurosurgeon Dr. Wilson Asfora. A federal lawsuit accuses Asfora of using medical devices he had invested in during his surgeries involving Medicaid patients. Federal anti-kickback laws prohibit health providers from using goods or services in which they have a financial interest for patients participating in federal medical programs. Asfora has denied the allegations and has filed a counter suit against Sanford.