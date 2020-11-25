Scotland makes period products freely available to all women

LONDON (AP) — Scotland has unanimously passed legislation that will make period products freely available to all women, which according to campaigners makes it the first country to do so. Lawmakers in the Scottish Parliament unanimously approved a bill late Tuesday that will require local authorities to provide free access to items such as tampons and sanitary pads. Monica Lennon, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party, had campaigned against so-called period poverty since 2016, and described the legislation as “practical and progressive” especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell from the Scottish National Party hailed the passing of the legislation as a “significant moment for gender equality.”