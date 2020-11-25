Slowly decreasing cloud cover Wednesday with a nice Thanksgiving ahead

The rain has ended but clouds remain overhead to start off our day.



There are even some pockets of fog that will be with us very early on; areas with those could see a few slick spots with temperatures near the freezing mark.



Otherwise, skies will gradually clear today from west to east.



Areas east of Highway 59 will take the longest to clear with the sun starting to break out in the middle of the afternoon.



Temperatures will end up a little cooler where those clouds stick around with 30s in the east and low 40s where the sun gets out earlier.



Skies will continue to clear through the night with a few pockets of fog possible and lows in the mid 20s.



Thanksgiving is looking quite nice with sunshine overnight and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.



If you are planning any outdoor activities for the holiday, you are looking to be in good shape!



