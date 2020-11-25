South Korean chat room operator gets 40 years for blackmail

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The operator of an online chat room in South Korea has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for blackmailing women, including minors, into filming sexually explicit video and selling them to others. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday convicted Cho Ju-bin of violating the laws on protecting minors and organizing a criminal ring. A court spokesman says Cho disclosed the identities of many victims and inflicted irreparable damages to them. Cho has maintained he only cheated victims into making such video but didn’t blackmail or coerce them, forcing some of the victims to testify in court. The case has triggered intense public uproar and soul-searching over a culture that some experts say is too lenient about sexual violence and continuously fails the victims.