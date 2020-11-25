South Sioux City closing city buildings to the general public starting Nov. 30

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - City officials for South Sioux City, Nebraska say effective Monday, Nov. 30 city buildings will be limited to entry by appointment only.

Officials say this limit will remain in effect for an indefinite amount of time.

City of South Sioux City buildings will remain staffed during this time to conduct business by appointment, telephone, U.S. mail, fax and online services.

Utility bills will still be accepted at the drive-up window at city hall or at the dropbox. If a resident needs to make an appointment, telephone numbers will be posted at the door of city hall.

Officials say South Sioux City will closely follow the federal and state guidelines for controlling the COVID-19 virus. These guidelines may change rapidly and officials say residents can find the latest updates at southsiouxcity.org or on the city's Facebook page

Office phone numbers and emails for city services can be found below: