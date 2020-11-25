Supreme Court extends telephone arguments through January

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will continue to hear arguments by telephone through at least January because of the coronavirus pandemic. The court’s announcement Wednesday extends telephone arguments by a month. The court said it would “closely monitor public health guidance” in determining plans for the February 2021 argument session. The justices last met in person to hear arguments in February of this year and postponed arguments in March and April. The court first held arguments by telephone in May and made the audio available live, also a first for the tradition-bound court. After breaking for the summer, the court resumed hearing arguments by phone and making the audio available live in October.