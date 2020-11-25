Suspect in Swiss knife attack had tried to travel to Syria

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss federal police say a woman suspected of carrying out a knife attack that injured two other women and is being investigated as possible terrorism had formed a relationship online with a jihadi in Syria, and had attempted to travel there. The 28-year-old woman suspect, a Swiss citizen, was arrested after the attack Tuesday in a department store in the southern, Italian-speaking city of Lugano. Authorities said the injuries weren’t life-threatening. The federal police said Wednesday that investigations in 2017 revealed that the suspect had been blocked that year by Turkish authorities while trying to cross Turkey’s border to enter Syria.