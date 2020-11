LIST: Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours for retailers around Siouxland

(KTIV) -- A lot of retailers have been adapting to changes with the ongoing pandemic. Retailers like Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving for the first time.

We here at KTIV have compiled a list of retailers and what hours they'll be having on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Barnes & Noble

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 8 a.m.

Bath & Body Works

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Many locations may open at 6 a.m. but may vary with mall hours

Bed Bath & Beyond

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m.

Dollar General

Thanksgiving: Open 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Black Friday: Opens 8 a.m.

Dunham's

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 4 a.m.

Five Below

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 8 a.m.

Fleet Farm

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m.

Foot Locker

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 8 a.m.

GameStop

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m.

Gap

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.

Harbor Freight

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.

Hobby Lobby

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 8 a.m.

Home Depot

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.

Hy-Vee

Thanksgiving: Store- Open

Food Court (Kitchen, Italian, Chinese, Salad Bar) will close at 2:00 p.m.

Meat, Seafood, Delicatessen, Bakery and Produce will be staffed until 6:00 p.m.

Wine & Spirits Open 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Pharmacy open 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

JCPenney

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m.

Kohl's

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m.

Lowe's

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.

Marshalls

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.

Menards

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.

Michaels

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.

Old Navy

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 12 a.m.

PetCo

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 8 a.m.

PetSmart

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.

Sam's Club

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m.

Southern Hills Mall

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 8 a.m.

Staples

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 9 a.m.

Target

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.

Ulta

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6a.m.

Walmart

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m.

Did we miss one? If so, let us know by emailing us as connect@ktiv.com.