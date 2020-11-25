Thanksgiving Forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a rainy Tuesday we got to enjoy some mild weather.

The high reached the mid 30s. We have seen clouds through a majority of the day, but they will decrease into the evening and into the night.

That leaves us with a mostly clear sky tonight, with a low in the upper 20s.

Thanksgiving is looking to be a nice mild day of weather!

It’ll be perfect weather if you and your loved ones enjoy playing an outdoor game like football or capture the flag, or maybe if you just want to take a nice autumn hike.

The skies will be sunny and the high will be in the mid 40s.

Around a 10 degree warm up from today.

Friday also looking to be nice. The sunshine sticks around and the high will be in the mid 40s again.

Saturday sees another warm up, with temperatures reaching the mid 50s, and sunshine.

But Sunday starts to cool, with a low in the low 40s.

And it doesn’t stop there, take a look at the cooler weather next week by tuning in to News 4 tonight.