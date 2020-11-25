Wright leads Colorado over South Dakota 84-61

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — McKinley Wright IV scored 16 points in the first half and finished with 20 on 8-of-12 shooting to help Colorado open the season with an 84-61 win over South Dakota in the Little Apple Classic. Colorado had three players finish with double-digit scoring off the bench. Keeshawn Barthelemy and Jeriah Horne added 11 points each and Jabari Walker scored 10. Stanley Umude scored 24 points to lead the Coyotes and Ty Chisom added 12 points and nine rebounds.