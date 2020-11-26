2 more Nebraska cities require masks amid COVID-19 surge

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two more of Nebraska’s biggest cities joined the growing list of communities that have passed local mask requirements in the face of the governor’s refusal to issue a statewide mask order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Grand Island and La Vista voted Tuesday to approve mask mandates, joining the likes of Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk, Beatrice and Ralston.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has not issued a statewide mandate because he believes it would generate resistance.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus decreased slightly on Wednesday, to 930, but the total remains close to the point at which Ricketts said he would impose more social distancing restrictions.