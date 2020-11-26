A sweet slice of Sioux City’s history: The Chocolate Mansion

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A part of Sioux City's history is now open to the public. The Chocolate Mansion often referred to as the Palmer House, is now a boutique hotel and Air-BNB. Since opening, managers say they've had a good response and hope to continue building on that.

Standing tall on the corner of 29th and Jackson is a slice of Sioux City's history. But, you won't find any Oompa Loompas, chocolate rivers, or Willy Wonka himself at the Chocolate Mansion.

"It is chocolate in color and stands out from any other house on the block," said Brittany Lesline, Chocolate Mansion Manager.

But, the candy theme, now continues throughout the home. Back in late June, beginning of July, the family home was converted into a boutique hotel, air-BNB.

"People love this house and the manor but they like going by it and they're like I wonder if I can stay there and now they can," said Lesline. "So it's almost of a piece of history that we can share with the public."

The house was built in 1894 for $12,000 by Charles Mylius, but he never lived there. The first residents, in 1899, were Franz and Matilda Shenkberg.

The architect, W.D. McLaughlin, also helped build Longfellow School in Sioux City.

"As you can tell from the outside, the gables and all the shakes on the sides what really made this place stand out," said Lesline.

But, the rich history doesn't stop there. Edward C. Palmer, of Palmer Candy Company and his wife, Dorothy, lived there at one point.

"Obviously the Palmer candy company is here in town and we are known as the Chocolate House," said Lesline. "So it kind of goes hand and hand. It is a part of the history though so we embrace that."

Each room encompassing the palmer candy theme. Throughout the seven-bedroom options, you'll find the BlackJack Suite with BlackJack taffy, the Lemon Drop room, and the Heresy Kiss Suite.

"Since we have a jelly bean room, you'll get jelly beans," said Lesline. "We have a twin bing room, you'll get twin bings. So it's nice to incorporate that into the history."

And that sweet history is something Lesline said they'll continue to embrace and share.

"It was created on the basis of being this beautiful home and now it's open to the public which I think is really nice because it's a one-of-a-kind stay," said Lesline.

Lesline said they plan to host a Christmas open house tour to the public on December 5th and 6th. Groups of eight people can tour for $100 per group with proceeds going to Noah's Hope.