A warm up for Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Thanksgiving! For most of us, we already have one thing to be grateful for, and that is today’s weather.

It is looking to be a nice pleasant day all across Siouxland.

Temperatures start off in the low 30s for our morning, definitely still going to want that coat for at least the start of the day.

But we manage to warm up to above average temperatures.

Our high will be in the mid 40s, that’s about 10 degrees warmer compared to yesterday.

We also had some clouds lingering through our Wednesday, but those have been moving out through the night and should be gone for our Thanksgiving.

Meaning it’s going to be a mostly sunny sky, with a few clouds popping in here and there.

If you aren’t stuck in the kitchen cooking all day, it would be a great day to step out and enjoy the mild Autumn weather.

Tonight remains calm, with clear skies up above and a low in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow looks just as nice as today, with more sunshine and another high in the mid 40s.

Then Saturday brings another warm up, with temperatures reaching the mid 50s. And once again it will be sunny.

Enjoy those 50s because they won't last long, we cool back down into the low 40s for Sunday.

And Monday takes us into the 30s. But will we stay colder? Tune in to News 4 for the full forecast.