Alabama mail carrier surprises birthday boy with a gift

9:09 am National news from the Associated Press

Chip Matthews loves picking up the mail. And he loves it even more now. For his sixth birthday, mail carrier Tawanna Purter surprised with him with a gift: a dollar bill and four quarters — a small fortune at his age. Chip has treasured the money and is saving up to buy a Spider-Man action figure. His mom, Bonnie, says the kind gesture also gave the Opelika, Alabama, family hope during the pandemic when she lost her job as a school counselor.

Associated Press

