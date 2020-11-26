Asian stocks fall amid unease about vaccine development

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have declined as questions about the effectiveness of one possible coronavirus vaccine weighed on investor optimism. Benchmarks in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney retreated while Shanghai gained. Investors have been encouraged by reports of progress toward a possible coronavirus vaccine. But they were uneasy after researchers questioned data that showed a candidate from the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca had a relatively high 70% effectiveness. Investors also are dismayed that U.S. states and European governments are re-imposing controls on business and travel as infection rates surge.