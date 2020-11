SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Charles Bassey had 21 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks as Western Kentucky beat Memphis 75-69. Taveion Hollingsworth had 18 points for WKU. Carson Williams added 14 points and nine rebounds. Landers Nolley II had 25 points, with six 3-pointers, for the Tigers. Boogie Ellis added 14 points and D.J. Jeffries had 10 rebounds.