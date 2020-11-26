Burkina Faso president Roch Marc Christian Kabore re-elected

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — President Roch Marc Christian Kabore will serve another five years as Burkina Faso’s president, according to provisional results announced by the National Independent Electoral Commission. Kabore won with nearly 58% of the vote, beating 12 opponents and claiming victory in the first round, the commission’s president said. Kabore received 1.6 million votes of the nearly 3 million cast, with voter turnout at 50%, The opposition had hoped to split the vote and deprive Kabore of the 51% needed for an outright victory and then form a coalition behind the strongest candidate for round two.