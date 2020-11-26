Culver powers No. 15 West Virginia past VCU in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Derek Culver had 23 points and 15 rebounds to help No. 15 West Virginia beat VCU 78-66 on Thursday in the Bad Boys Mowers Crossover Classic semifinals in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. West Virginia will face Western Kentucky in the final Friday. Culver rebounded from a seven-point game Wednesday night in the Mountaineers’ opening victory over South Dakota State, finishing two shy of his career high. He was 8 of 14 from the field. Sean McNeil added 16 points, and Oscar Tshiebwe had 11 points and 16 rebounds. Nah’Shon Hyland led the Rams with 13 points.