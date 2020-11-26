Firefighters stand ready to keep community safe during Thanksgiving

Norfolk, Nebraska (KTIV)- Not everyone in the workforce gets to stay home on Thanksgiving. Emergency workers in Norfolk, Nebraska are still at their stations, ready to answer the call.

Whatever the emergency may be, the crews are prepared to go out and help the residents of Norfolk. Even though it's a holiday, Norfolk Fire Division Captain Lannce Grothe says it is just like any other work day.

"Today’s no different for us than any other workday of the week. We’re fully staffed, we’re here to serve whether it's fire, ems, hazmat, or any other special things that go on. We’re ready to go and everybody’s here," said Grothe.

Captain Grothe suggests exercising caution while cooking on Thanksgiving and to call the fire department in the case of an emergency.