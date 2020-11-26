‘Final warning’ for Pakistan cricketers in New Zealand

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board has warned players on tour in New Zealand to obey COVID-19 protocols or the whole team risks being sent home. In a WhatsApp voice note sent to Pakistan players on Thursday, Wasim Khan said he was given a “final warning” by both New Zealand Cricket and its government after six Pakistan players tested positive for the coronavirus on arriving in the country. Pakistan is scheduled to play three Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand, starting on Dec. 18, followed by two test matches.