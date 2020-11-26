Holiday weekend travel continues to look good across the region

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The weather was something to give thanks for on this Thanksgiving Day as we saw partly cloudy skies and temperatures close to average.

Our skies will be clearing out tonight with lows heading into the low 20s.

Friday is looking like another quiet day as we’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs going into the low to mid 40s with just a light westerly breeze.

Saturday is looking like the warmest of the days to come with highs going into the low to mid 50s across the region under a mostly sunny sky.

I'll have more about what the pattern looks like heading into next week tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

I hope everyone is having a wonderful Thanksgiving!