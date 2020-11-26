Iowa adds 41 virus deaths as new facilities report outbreaks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa added 41 COVID-19 deaths Thursday as three more long-term care facilities reported virus outbreaks. KCCI reports that the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 3,331 new positive COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. to bring the total to 222,278. Long-term care facilities have been particularly hard hit, with cases in them accounting for 1,038 of the state’s 2,312 deaths. The three new facilities reporting outbreaks brings the total that have been hit to 152.