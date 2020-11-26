Julian Assange’s partner appeals to Trump to pardon him

LONDON (AP) — Julian Assange’s partner, Stella Moris, has tweeted President Donald Trump on Thanksgiving, appealing to him to pardon the WikiLeaks founder. Moris posted a photo of their two young children on Twitter Thursday and wrote: “These are Julian’s sons Max and Gabriel. They need their father. Our family needs to be whole again.” She added: “I beg you, please bring him home for Christmas.” Assange, 49, remains in a British prison cell as he awaits a judge’s decision about whether he can be sent to the U.S. to face espionage charges. He attended four weeks of an extradition hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court in September and October. The judge overseeing the case said she would deliver her decision on Jan.4.