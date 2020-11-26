Kuhse leads Saint Mary’s (Cal) over Northern Iowa 66-64

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Tommy Kuhse made a game-winning basket with 1.8 seconds left to help Saint Mary’s edge Northern Iowa 66-64. Kuhse, who had 19 points, six rebounds and three blocks, gave Saint Mary’s its first lead since 12-11 with a bank shot in the lane. Dan Fotu had 12 points and Alex Ducas added nine points and 10 rebounds for Saint Mary’s. AJ Green had 15 points for the Panthers (0-2). Austin Phyfe added 14 points and Bowen Born had 13 points.