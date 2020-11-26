Gospel Mission makes Thanksgiving holiday special for residents

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The pandemic has prevented some families from gathering around the table this Thanksgiving. But for the homeless population in Siouxland, a hot meal on any day is something to be thankful for.

The Gospel Mission had to ditch its large, family-style holiday meal for a safer, smaller option.

"It saddens my heart to not be able to do what we normally do. We normally have the doors wide open and not only do we have a special meal, which we will still try to do today, we had volunteers that would come in and serve them their food at the table," said Executive Director Paul Mahaffie.

The meal includes the traditional eats, like turkey, mashed potatoes, and a slice of pie. For guests, the meal handed out Thursday isn't a daily luxury.

"This is a special time of the year for the mission and it has been for 82 years. We truly love to make Thanksgiving something special. Let people know that they're special to us and to God," said Mahaffie.

But this style isn't new. It's how the group has had to function since March.

They pride themselves on never having to close their kitchen, still providing three meals a day, seven days a week to both residents and guests.

"Some trials, even during these trials with Covid and everything we're going through, there's so much to be thankful for. There are so many people that are realizing they are special," said Mahaffie.

The Gospel Mission's food pantry is always in need of donations, according to Mahaffie. If you'd like to learn how you can donate to the Gospel Mission, click here.