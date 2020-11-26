Local Siouxland restaurant gives back this Thanksgiving

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb (KTIV) -- They were closed to business this Thanksgiving holiday, but owners with Angelina's Cantina in South Sioux City, Nebraska, wanted to find a way to help give back to those in need this Thanksgiving.

So, they decided to give out meal packs for those in need this Thanksgiving.

Folks could come in and pick up a rotisserie chicken, dinner rolls, pasta salad, mashed potatoes, dessert and a two-liter of soda.

Elvia Perez, owner of Angelina's Cantina, says with everything that's been happening because of the pandemic, she knew there were people out there in need of a little boost.

"With the COVID going on, a lot of people have lost their jobs, or relatives provided money to their houses to get the things they need. So, my husband, my kids and I thought about giving a little of the things that we have," said Elvia Perez, Owner.

Perez said, when they first put the event on Facebook, she was overwhelmed by the response from the community.

"Oh my gosh I was scared. Yeah that night I couldn't sleep. Because I was scared that if the people who really needed it came, I would have nothing left for them," said Perez.

In the end, Perez says the event was a great way to help anyone in need this holiday season.

"The feeling when you give is better than when you receive. And we love to have that feeling," said Perez.