Nov. 25: Nebraska reports 28 virus-related deaths, 930 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - Nebraska health experts reported 2,394 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases for the state to 120,076.

Health officials also reported 28 more virus-related deaths, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 978.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 930 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, down from 936 reported yesterday. A total of 4,182 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health officials say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 59,002 to 59,677 on Wednesday

So far, 723,363 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and health officials say 602,934 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported 23 new COVID-19 cases in Cedar County, bringing its total to 470. Of those cases, 201 have recovered.

Since the pandemic began, Cedar County has had two virus-related deaths.

Dakota County

Local health experts have reported 24 more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total to 3,142 positive cases.

There have been 49 virus-related deaths in Dakota County.

Dixon County

In Dixon County, NNPHD reported seven more positive cases, bringing its total to 401. Of those cases, 198 have recovered.

Dixon County has had four virus-related deaths so far.

Thurston County

The NNPHD says Thurston County has had nine more positive cases, bringing its total to 676. Of those cases, 384 have recovered.

Thurston County has had one additional virus-related death, bringing its total to five.

Wayne County

The NNPHD says Wayne County has had three more positive cases, bringing its total to 752. Of those cases, 358 have recovered.

Wayne County has had five virus-related deaths so far.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department did not release updated COVID-19 numbers for Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties.