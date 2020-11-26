Nov. 26: Iowa reports 41 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,269 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - There were 3,331 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. on Thursday, this according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, health officials reported 218,947 total positive cases across the state. That number rose to 222,278 by 10 a.m. Thursday.

The state's website says out of those who tested positive, 124,522 have recovered, an increase of 2,475 since Wednesday.

According to the state's latest report, there are 1,269 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 1,305. Out of the hospitalizations, 271 are in the ICU with 142 on ventilators.

The state has reported a total of 2,312 deaths since the pandemic began, an increase of 41 in the last 24 hours.

In Iowa, 8,670 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,194,531 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 86 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county total to 10,088.

To date, 7,514 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping Woodbury County's death toll to 116.

A total of 92 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 53 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 29 new cases were reported for a total of 2,987 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,307 have recovered.

The county has reported 14 total virus-related deaths so far.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,123 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 46 since yesterday. Of those cases, 569 have recovered.

Clay County has reported four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 53 new cases were reported bringing the total to 1,338. Of those cases, 804 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported 10 total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County has reported 2,682 positive cases since the pandemic began. State health officials say 1,754 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported one new virus-related death, bringing its total to 39.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 65 additional cases bringing its total to 3,633. Of those cases, 2,570 have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 25.