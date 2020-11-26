Rejoice! Community Church serves 750 meals this Thanksgiving

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -- On a day all about giving thanks, many community members in Le Mars, Iowa are especially thankful this year for all the volunteers at Rejoice! Community Church.

Cars started lining up around 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving, outside the church, as assembly lines of volunteers packing food worked overtime.

"This is year number 16 for this meal and of course it's quite a bit different than traditionally," said Pastor Mike Metten.

Turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, a variety of desserts and more were served strictly via drive through because of the pandemic. And this year -- many more meals were served than in years past.

"It appears like we did 750 meals. And we did cater 50 meals to the jail," said Coordinator Adri Ruisch.

Many people who drove through shared stories about how their holiday traditions have drastically changed this year.

"A lot of elderly who's kids can't come visit so they didn't know what to do so they were just happy to be able to stop and get a meal," said Metten.

Others, including volunteers, are extremely grateful to be a part of the tradition again this year.

"I think I'm just so humbled by the people who just show up here and help. Above and beyond that there's just a great community here of people and a great church that supports this," said Ruisch.

"Especially in a year like this I think everybody's a little short on hope so if we can be a little bit of that hope, that's why we're here," said Metten.