SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman had a career-high 23 points as South Dakota State defeated Utah State 83-59 in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic. Douglas Wilson had 16 points and Alex Arians added 13 points for South Dakota State. David Wingett had 11 points. Neemias Queta had 12 points, three assists and three blocks for the Aggies. Marco Anthony added 10 points.