Sherfield’s 3-pointer lifts Nevada over Nebraska 69-66

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Grant Sherfield hit a 3-pointer with 7.1 seconds remaining to lift Nevada to a 69-66 victory over Nebraska. Sherfield, a Wichita State transfer, tied the game with two free throws with 43 seconds left then made the long 3-pointer following a steal by Desmond Cambridge. Dalano Banton missed a 3-point try as time ran out. Sherfield scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half while Cambridge had 16 of his 18 points in the first half. Banton finished with 18 points, Teddy Allen had 17 points plus five of Nebraska’s 12 steals, with Webster adding 13 points for the Cornhuskers.