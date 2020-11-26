Vehicle crashes into creek in southeast South Dakota

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KTIV) - One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning crash in Harrisburg, South Dakota.

At about 4 a.m. Thursday, deputies from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and other first responders were sent to a rollover accident just west of Cliff Avenue on Willow Street.

The sheriff's office says when deputies reached the scene, they found a vehicle upside down in a creek.

The 23-year-old female driver from Harrisburg was located at the scene and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later arrested for a DUI.