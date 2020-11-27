7 of Nebraska’s 10 largest cities have local mask mandates

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Seven of Nebraska’s 10 largest cities have imposed mask mandates to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

As of right now, Gov. Pete Ricketts has not ordered a mask mandate for the entire state, saying he believes it would generate resistance.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the seven cities issued the orders as the number of virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths sharply rose over the last month.

With the new mandates, more than half of Nebraska’s 1.95 million people now live in a community that requires a mask to be worn indoors.

Most cities with mandates are in eastern and central Nebraska, including Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Kearney, Norfolk, Columbus and Hastings.