7 of Nebraska’s 10 largest cities have local mask mandates

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Seven of Nebraska’s 10 largest cities have imposed mask mandates to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, though Gov. Pete Ricketts has resisted ordering them to be worn throughout the state. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the cities issued the orders as the number of virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths surged over the last month. With the new mandates, more than half of Nebraska’s 1.95 million people now live in a community that requires a mask to be worn indoors. Most cities with mandates are in eastern and central Nebraska, including Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Kearney, Norfolk, Columbus and Hastings.