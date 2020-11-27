A split weekend of temperatures coming our way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a day of sunshine as temperatures are on an upswing across the region.

Even lows tonight will be staying above average in the 20s with mostly clear skies.

Get ready for some very nice warming to move in on Saturday when highs will reach well into the 50s across Siouxland (even approaching 60 out west) under a mostly sunny sky.

A cold front will move through Siouxland Saturday night and that means a colder day is in store for us on Sunday when we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 30s and it will be windy so it will feel even colder than that.

The cooler weather will be sticking around into next week as well.

I'll have more about temperatures heading through the rest of next week coming up tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.