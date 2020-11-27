A warm up headed our way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - I hope everyone enjoyed their Thanksgiving, and the mild weather that came with it, hopefully you managed to spend some time outside or at least admired it through the windows.

But if not, you have another chance today. Our Friday looks to be just as mild and pleasant as yesterday.

It will be another chilly start to the day, but skies above remain clear, meaning we will get to spend another day in sunshine.

Temperatures don’t budge much compared to yesterday, with highs reaching the mid 40s.

Tonight stays mild, with clear skies and a low in the upper 20s.

If you’re a fan of warmer weather, you’ll enjoy Saturday even more.

The skies stay sunny and the high will make it into the mid 50s.

That will be the peak of the warm up though, with temperatures dropping into the low 30s for Saturday night and Sunday’s high only going up to around 40 from there.

Sunday will still be sunny, but also breezy.

Wind gusts return reaching speeds around 30 mph throughout the day.

Monday gets even cooler, with temperatures only reaching the mid 30s for the day. It will still remain sunny.

Tuesday will also stay in the 30s, but how long does that cooler weather stick around? Tune in to News 4 to find out.