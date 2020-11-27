Authorities searching for missing Nebraska inmate

Authorities are searching for a Nebraska inmate who did not return Thursday to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln as scheduled from his work assignment. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 33-year-old Brandon Imes was serving a one-year sentence on charges from Gage County that include possession of a controlled substance. He had a tentative release date of Dec. 14. The Department of Correctional Services said in a news release that his electronic monitoring device was disabled. The Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is one of the state’s two community custody facilities where inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities.