Candle wax in Oslo fjord puzzles Norwegian authorities

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian officials are asking the public for helping cleaning up and mapping large amounts of paraffin wax found at the entrance to the Oslo Fjord. Officials have not identified the source of the grains of white wax that showed up at the narrow inlet south of Norway’s capital. An official says the Norwegian Coastal Administration thinks the wax came from a boat “but we currently have no reports of ship accidents from which this may originate.” The agency had the wax analyzed and tests showed it is a non-toxic paraffin variety chiefly used to make candles. Authorities say the substance acts as a laxative and “could have an unfortunate effect” on children and birds.