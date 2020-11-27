Culver leads No. 15 West Virginia past Western Kentucky

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Derek Culver scored 15 points and No. 15 West Virginia rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Western Kentucky 70-64 and win the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic. Culver was named MVP of the tournament. Miles McBride had 14 points and Taz Sherman scored 12 for the Mountaineers. Taveion Hollingsworth had 13 points to lead Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers led 45-35 with 15:37 remaining and 50-41 with 14 minutes left before West Virginia went on a 23-5 run. Sam McNeil’s 3-pointer with 3:57 remaining gave the Mountaineers a 64-55 lead, their largest of the game.