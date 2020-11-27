Drive-In movie kicks of Hometown Christmas weekend in Le Mars, IA

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -- People in Le Mars, Iowa, came out for a drive in movie Friday to kick off of Hometown Christmas.

The event is just the first of a fun-filled weekend full of holiday events.

Cars lined up in the Total Motors parking lot to watch the Christmas movie, 'Elf.'

They were given goodie bags with popcorn, candy canes and cookies, as they arrived.

Leaders with Total Motors say it was a great way to kick off the weekend.

"It's a lot of fun to be able to utilize our space here to be able to give people in our community that opportunity to enjoy it with their friends and family and be able to be in a safe environment," said Mitch Christoffel, Total Motors GM.

And Christoffel says there's much more planned throughout the weekend.

"A lot of good stuff going on between, like I said, the Lighting of the Christmas Tree. The Browns are actually going to be performing. Some of the businesses downtown have unique stuff going on. They've got breakfast with Santa. So, there's a whole skew of different events that you can really get involved with," said Christoffel.

Although they had hoped to have a bigger festival, for the safety of all those who wanted to participate, events have been modified, like watching the lighting of the Christmas tree virtually, because of the pandemic.