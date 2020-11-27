India: Pakistan shelling kills 3 Indian soldiers in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian army says at least three Indian soldiers have been killed in a barrage of mortar shelling and gunfire by Pakistani soldiers along the highly militarized frontier in Indian-controlled Kashmir. An Indian army spokesman says two soldiers were killed when Pakistani soldiers conducted an “unprovoked” violation of 2003 cease-fire accord between the nuclear-armed countries in southern Rajouri district. He says an army officer was killed by Pakistani shelling in neighboring Poonch district and Indian troops retaliated. Pakistan did not comment immediately. In the past, each side has accused the other of starting border skirmishes in the Himalayan region, which both claim in its entirety.